Christine Marie Utter Sells 11,428 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 976,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

