Chromia Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $499.36 million and approximately $48.58 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.