CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

