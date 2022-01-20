CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

