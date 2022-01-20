CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684,462 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 449,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $7,441,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

