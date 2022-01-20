CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Globe Life worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.