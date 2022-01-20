CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

