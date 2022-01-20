CI Investments Inc. Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Dropbox worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

