CI Investments Inc. Invests $21.56 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.