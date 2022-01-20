CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.