CI Investments Inc. Sells 151,941 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,941 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Ecopetrol worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its position in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

