CIBC Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$15.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $$6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday.
About Thinkific Labs
