CIBC Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$15.00

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $$6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

