Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,801 shares of company stock worth $8,501 in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

