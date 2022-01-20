Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.89. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 302,414 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The firm has a market cap of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

