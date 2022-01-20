CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of CIT Group worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in CIT Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CIT Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 1,159.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 562,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 517,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

