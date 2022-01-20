Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $18.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.03 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 335,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12,230.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

