Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.94. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.