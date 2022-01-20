Civitas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Civitas has a total market cap of $57,343.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,433,218 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

