Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,097.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPCF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Cleanaway Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

