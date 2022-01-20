ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

CEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.72. 9,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,090. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

