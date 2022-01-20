Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 8,833 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $18,460.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 320,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

