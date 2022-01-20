Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 8,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,922. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.