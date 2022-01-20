Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,659,072 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.