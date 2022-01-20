Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

