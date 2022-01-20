Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 11079618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $536,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

