CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $254.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.00. 15,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

