Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCB. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

