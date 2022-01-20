Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ CCB opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCB. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
