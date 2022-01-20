Coca-Cola (CVE:KO) Given New C$0.21 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Coca-Cola (CVE:KO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.23 to C$0.21 in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “A Strong M&A Target” and dated January 13, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

CVE KO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 524,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,297. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. The Company’s hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka.

