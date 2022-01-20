Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.