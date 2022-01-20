Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.95

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and traded as high as $36.28. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 5,851 shares.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

