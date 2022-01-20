Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.76

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and traded as high as $80.50. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

