Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CGNX stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

