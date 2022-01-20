Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.45.

COIN opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

