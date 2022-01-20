CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $722,367.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $44.06 million and approximately $722,367.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049747 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

