Coldstack Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $286,510.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

