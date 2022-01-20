Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 56,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average daily volume of 4,115 call options.

CL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

