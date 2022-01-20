Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $109,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $840,000.

