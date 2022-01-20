Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

