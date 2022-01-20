Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

