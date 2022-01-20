Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.12 and traded as high as C$11.68. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 679,907 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. TD Securities cut Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.34.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

