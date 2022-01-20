Commerce Bank Purchases 67,637 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $636,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

