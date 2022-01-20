Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 23.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

