Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 74,588 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.01.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

