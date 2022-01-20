Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,104,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

SHAK opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

