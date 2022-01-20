Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

