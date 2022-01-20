Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

