Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.46

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.46 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 65.82 ($0.90). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 310,306 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £339.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.46.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

