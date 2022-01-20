Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY remained flat at $$23.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 313,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,421. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

