Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 1,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

