Concentrix Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $169.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentrix will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

